Trooper covered in beer after dangerous traffic stop

On a summer night on the I-15 near Washington Avenue, Trooper Travis Smacka pulled over a car coming from the Strip. His dash camera was rolling.

"Had anything to drink tonight?" asked the driver.

"Just about when I got those words out of my mouth, I heard brakes locking up behind me," Smacka said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said a car cut off a semi-truck carrying gallons of beer. The semi slammed on the brakes sending the beer flying over the cab of the semi and onto the roadways.

"We're lucky no one died," Smacka said.

Neither trooper Smacka nor anyone in the car he pulled over were injured, but the Nevada Highway Patrol said this close call serves as a reminder.

On Tuesday and Wednesday for eight hours, troopers participated in their program called Badge on Board. Troopers climbed into a semi truck and looked for people speeding, on their phones and for people driving dangerously around semis. Sergeant J. George sat in the front seat and would radio nearby troopers to make stops.

NHP said troopers were handing out about two tickets every hour. On Wednesday, 49 citations were written using one Sergeant radioing three troopers. The majority of the tickets were for cell phones.

NHP said Badge on Board is important to prevent tragedies before they happen.

