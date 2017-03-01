Crews battle flames at home near Cheyenne Ave and Pecos Road

Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke on the 3300 block of Queen Street near Cheyenne Avenue and Pecos Road.

A Clark County Fire Department spokesperson said the fire was in an attic at the single-story home.

There were no occupants inside the home and no reports of missing people or pets. The roof was sagging on the house and firefighters took a "defensive approach," according to the department.

