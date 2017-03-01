Crews battle flames at home near Cheyenne Ave and Pecos Road - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Crews battle flames at home near Cheyenne Ave and Pecos Road

Posted: Updated:
File image (AP) File image (AP)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Firefighters battled flames and heavy smoke on the 3300 block of Queen Street near Cheyenne Avenue and Pecos Road.

A Clark County Fire Department spokesperson said the fire was in an attic at the single-story home.

There were no occupants inside the home and no reports of missing people or pets. The roof was sagging on the house and firefighters took a "defensive approach," according to the department.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.