LVFR: Botched bee removal causes $120K in fire damage

A botched bee removal Wednesday caused more than $120,000 in fire damage, Las Vegas firefighters said.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the fire may have started in an exhaust pipe from the kitchen.The home is located on Shifting Sands Drive, near Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

Firefighters arrived to find the home full of smoke and fire in the attic area. LVFR said it took at least one-half of an hour to extinguish the smoldering flames.

Investigators learned the residents tried to smoke bees out of the exhaust pipe from the outside vent. The homeowners said they lit a tiki torch outside of the vent. Firefighters said they think the heat from that torch caught the inside wall on fire, and then quickly spread to the roof.

Firefighters estimated damage from the whole ordeal at $120,000. The incident forced the two residents to vacate their home. No one was injured as a result of the fire or the firefight.

LVFR reminded anyone with a bee problem to hire professional removers to do the job.

Local exterminator Damon Waldron with WB Pest Control said this entire ordeal could have been prevented if the homeowner had the bees removed the correct way.

"You can flush the hole or the opening where they're coming in and out of with some dust or flushing agent, chemical treatments, fogging agents," Waldron said. "The products we use are registered in the state of Nevada for licensed pest control agents and if you're not using those you're just kind of going with home remedies."

The homeowner said he looked into using an exterminator, but it would have cost him more than $800.

