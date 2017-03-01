Father, son indicted in Henderson credit union robberies

From left to right, Jeffrey James and Jessy James. (Henderson police)

A father and his adult son who are accused in string of credit union robberies in Henderson were indicted Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Daniel G. Bogden, Jeffrey Alan James, 51, and Jessy Stewart James, 22, were charged with a count of Hobbs Act robbery and a count of bank robbery.

Their trial was scheduled for May 9.

“The alleged armed robberies placed bank employees and customers at severe risk of imminent harm,” said Bogden. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure justice is brought to individuals who choose to steal from financial institutions in Nevada.”

According to Henderson police, the duo are suspected of a robbery at a Silver State Credit Union branch at 9302 S. Eastern Ave. on Jan. 24 and at the America’s First Credit Union at 10608 S. Eastern Ave. on Feb. 16. Clerks say they were handed two envelopes during the holdup.

Court documents said $4,000 and $4,207 were taken in the Jan. 24 and Feb. 16 holdups, respectively.

Detectives were able to locate and identify the duo based on surveillance video, witness descriptions of the suspects and the vehicles they used.

Both men had previous arrests. They are being held at Henderson Detention Center.

