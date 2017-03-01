Nevada Senate OKs statement that men, women equal under law - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada Senate OKs statement that men, women equal under law

The rotunda of the Nevada State Capitol is seen on Feb. 3, 2015. (Justin Grant/FOX5) The rotunda of the Nevada State Capitol is seen on Feb. 3, 2015. (Justin Grant/FOX5)
CARSON CITY, NV (FOX5) -

Nevada lawmakers are advancing a 45-year-old proposal seeking to amend the U.S. Constitution to plainly state that men and women are equal under the law.

State senators supporting the Equal Rights Amendment say it's a profound gesture for women, who continue to experience discrimination at work and home.

Nevada was one of 15 states that did not ratify the amendment by a 1982 deadline, dooming the initial proposal.

Senators say reconsideration is largely symbolic.

One Republican, one independent and all 11 Democratic senators supported the amendment Wednesday in a 13-8 vote. Senate Joint Resolution 2 moves to the Assembly.

Opponents say they're concerned the statement could lead to ramifications that today seem far-fetched, including a reversal of a Supreme Court decision banning public funding for abortions.

