Louie Anderson gets new Vegas comedy show

Starting in March, mystery comics will begin a monthly invasion of The Space (3460 Cavaretta Court) at “Louie Anderson Presents: The After Show.”

Anderson will bring together some of Vegas’ premier comics for a no-holes-barred late night of fun, fame and laughs to The Space’s intimate back room. Structured like a New York City intimate comedy cabaret, “The After Show” will be the place to see up and coming comedians, established comics workshopping new material and perhaps catch a glimpse of Strip headliners wanting to continue the laughs.

Upcoming dates for “Louie Anderson Presents: The After Show” include:

Saturday, April 22

Saturday, May 13

Saturday, June 17

Saturday, July 15

In the spirit of Mondays Dark, Anderson created “The After Show” as a vehicle to give back to the local, Las Vegas community, while giving a comedians a place to congregate for impromptu laughs after their nightly gigs. Much like a comedy version of MTV’s “Unplugged,” each performance will showcase a variety of talent that is never advertised – guests won’t know until they take their seats in the audience.

“The After Show” premieres on Saturday March 18. Soon to be the hottest ticket in town, seating is extremely limited and tickets for the March 18 performance are $20 per person and on sale now online here.

