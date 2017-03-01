Fugitive wanted on 43 child sex charges arrested in Las Vegas

A Colorado man was taken into custody in Las Vegas on Wednesday, facing 43 felony sex crime counts involving children.

According to law enforcement in Grand Junction, CO, Kenneth Weber Jr., 35, was wanted for alleged unlawful sexual acts with three separate child victims between 2013 and 2016.

Jail records show Weber was arrested Wednesday on a fugitive warrant in Southern Nevada.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office listed his charges in Colorado with the following:

12 counts of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse;

12 counts of sexual assault on a child in pattern of abuse;

12 counts of aggravated incest;

4 counts of patronizing a prostituted child;

1 count of soliciting for child prostitution;

1 count of sexual assault on a child in a position of trust;

1 count of sexual assault on a child;

4 counts of Jessica's Law enhancer.

A 72-hour hearing before a fugitive judge was scheduled for Monday.

