Vegas Golden Knights officially enter NHL after final payment

The logo of the Vegas Golden Knights, which was revealed during a naming ceremony on Nov. 22, 2016. (Source: NHL)

"The Vegas Golden Knights are officially a National Hockey League franchise."

On the March 1 trade deadline in the NHL, the Golden Knights were officially allowed to make similar transactions as the official 31st franchise in the league.

In an announcement by the team's ownership, Wednesday marked a milestone in Las Vegas' path to its first major professional sports team.

Despite the league officially awarding Southern Nevada with the expansion franchise last summer, the Golden Knights were required to fulfill a $500 million fee to enter the NHL. The final payment was made on Wednesday.

MAKING THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Majority owner Bill Foley remarked on the road the franchise took from the first day of a season ticket drive to now.

"In February of 2015 we started our season ticket drive. We asked Las Vegans to put ticket deposits down for a team that didn’t exist in an arena that hadn’t been built and they came through in a big way," Foley said in a statement. "The progress we have made together in these last two short years is remarkable. Now that we are official, we look forward to continuing this momentum and building a team that our fans and our community will be proud of.”

The team said it is able to formally make trades and roster transactions under the NHL's expansion club rules and regulations.

A news conference was scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday to hash out the details with media.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.