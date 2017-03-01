Woman slammed to the ground after being attacked by purse thief

Police said the robber fled in an awaiting vehicle after the incident. (Source: LVMPD/YouTube)

A surveillance video shows the robber in a Jan. 18, 2017 incident following his victim in the West Blue Diamond Road area. (Source: LVMPD/YouTube)

Police released video Wednesday of a robbery from Jan. in which a man is seen waiting for a woman outside of a Walgreens before attacking her.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident took place about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Walgreens on Blue Diamond Road, near Decatur Boulevard.

In the video, a person in a dark hooded sweatshirt is seen following a woman as she enters a business. Moments later, when the woman leaves the store, the same person is seen snatching her purse and forcefully pulling her to the ground.

The video shows, after the attack, a good Samaritan rushed in to chase the robber. Police say he worked for a landscaping company and had to stop going after the robber when the suspect threatened him with a gun.

Officer Danny Cordero, of Metro police, said a juvenile who was in the awaiting vehicle was taken into custody for stealing the car. The purse-snatcher remains on the run.

Police described the robber as a young male, about 5-foot-10 and about 150 pounds. He was sporting a tapered, afro-style haircut, and he was last seen wearing blue jeans with the hoodie.

"He looks pretty young. He looks pretty agile," said Helen Sampson, who shops at the Walgreens. "The Good Samaritan that tried to catch him, it's phenomenal."

"It's terrible that we have to go through so much especially when you get older," said Maria Cobo, another Walgreens shopper. "I am old so if that happens to me, with all the medical problems, I would be in the hospital too!"

Walgreens employees said the victim is a regular who has recovered and continues to shop at that location.

The video highlighted a growing desire among women to protect themselves from unexpected dangers.

"We learn how to quickly disorient an opponent but for the most part, it's about getting away," Cats Sheely, who practices martial arts, said.

"We are taught various techniques to break out of situations where [someone] is trying to gain control," Sheely said.

Staff at Green Valley Range said they noticed more women interested in using guns also.

"You have to do what you need to do,"Desiree Mason, a local gun advocate, said. "I work at a casino and have seen a lot of things. You need to protect yourself."

Police arrested one teen involved in the attempted robbery.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Enterprise Area Command, Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-2869 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

