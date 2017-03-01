Man accused of killing a security guard claims he was profiled

A man already behind bars was re-booked this week for the 2016 killing of a security guard near a west Las Vegas Valley construction site.

According to police, Raymond Padilla, 43, was identified as the suspect in the Apr. 27, 2016 homicide near the 215 Beltway and West Tropicana Avenue.

Padilla was arrested in Sept. of 2016 for an unrelated case, police said. On Monday, detectives re-booked Padilla on counts each of murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, burglary, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

In the case, Mark Santee was shot to death while he was on the job, police said. Detectives believe a struggle took place before Santee was killed. He was not armed at the time.

Sitting behind bars at the Clark County Jail, Padilla said he is innocent and claimed he was profiled.

"I'm an ex-felon, I'm Hispanic and I have tattoos on my face,” Padilla said Wednesday. “All grounds for being a murderer."

"They booked in two African-Americans for the same charge and released them within a couple of months,” Padilla said. “Then now I'm just the next one up because I was driving an Orange Chevy Avalanche and what better than the ex-felon with tattoos on his face?"

Padilla said he drives the same car that police were looking for, but said he is not their guy.

"Due to my attorney’s looking into it, there was newspaper clippings and information concerning the officers suspects being African-American males,” Padilla said. “Me and my girlfriend and her brother were pulled out the vehicle, we’re not African."

Padilla is now facing three conspiracy charges along with a burglary, robbery and murder charge.

He still maintained his innocence, but was unable to provide an alibi.

"It’s Las Vegas. They can't have people coming to Las Vegas with open murder charges,” Padilla said. “People don't want to gamble in places they can be murdered, so it's easier to close it now than to actually look for the people."

While the arrest is a big step forward in closing the case, police said Santee’s murder is still under investigation and urged anyone with information to call Crimestoppers.

Weeks after the incident, police released video of a vehicle connected to the killing.

Shortly after the killing, Santee's friends set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral. The page stated Santee was the primary breadwinner of his family and had no life insurance.

