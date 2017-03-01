Casinos in Nevada win just over $1B in January

A blackjack table is shown in an undated image. (File)

Nevada regulators say casinos in the state won just over $1 billion last month.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday reported the amount represents a 12 percent increase compared with a year earlier, when casinos reported a "gaming win" of $925 million.

The state benefited with $75.2 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in January. That's down 8 percent from a year earlier.

The report says that for the first seven months of the current fiscal year, casino winnings are up 3.8 percent.

Downtown Las Vegas casinos saw a whopping 32 percent increase in casino gambling revenue in January compared with a year earlier.

North Lake Tahoe casinos lost almost 30 percent, and Elko County casinos posted a 12.7 percent loss during the same period.

