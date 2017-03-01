Bus driver who protected family from stranger will keep his CCSD job

A bus driver who was under investigation for acting quickly during an emergency situation will keep his job with the Clark County School District.

Timothy Henry, known affectionately by his students as "Mr. Henry," said he got out of his school bus to help protect a woman and her two nephews stuck inside their apartment with a stranger. He scared the "creepy" man out of his hiding spot on the sofa in her living room.

The family called him a "hero" and asked FOX5 to look into the case when they found out Mr. Henry may be in trouble.

Mr. Henry said he was afraid of losing his job based on interactions he had with the district. He said he didn't understand why officials would be upset, because he secured the bus before getting off. He also said his training teaches him to always protect students.

The bus driver said he was nervous to attend a meeting scheduled for Monday morning. It was eventually delayed until Tuesday morning.

After the story ran on FOX5, Mr. Henry said CCSD changed its tune and cleared him of any wrongdoing.

"I didn't lose my job. They commended me for doing the job well done," he said in a text message. "End of story, and thank you for what you did."

CCSD initially declined to comment about the case, citing an open investigation.

