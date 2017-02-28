Man confesses to beating girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter

A three-year-old girl was sent to the ICU after police said she was almost beaten to death by her mother's boyfriend at their apartment complex on Channel 10 Drive.

The mother, who asked for her and her baby's names to be anonymous, said doctors told her her daughter's brain is damaged. They said if she survives, she may never live or act the same.

Police said 27-year-old Mauricio Paras confessed to hitting the girl "five times" while babysitting because "she had defecated and made a mess while she was eating." A report states he told investigators he had also punched his girlfriend's five-year-old son in the stomach a few days before.

"(I) asked why Paras did not call 911 and he responded that he was scared because he knew he would go to jail,"an officer wrote in his report. "(I) asked Paras why he thought he would go to jail and Paras stated 'child abuse.'"

The girl's mother described seeing her baby girl unconscious and limp on the couch when she came home from work. She said she started screaming when she saw the bruises on her stomach and that Paras would only apologize instead of telling her what happened.

The mother said she dated Paras for approximately one year. She described him as a good boyfriend and father-figure who had never abused one of her children before, even when he was "frustrated."

Initially, she said she told hospital staff that "Mau," the babysitter, was her boyfriend's friend. She then told police that he was indeed her boyfriend. Investigators seized her phone to confirm she had no other involvement.

The mother said she can never forgive Paras and she blames herself for trusting him. While the little girl was in the hospital, the five-year-old boy was not allowed to return home.

"(The kids) used to knock on my door and run away," Tracie Carter, a neighbor, said. "I got chills. I didn't know that was going on ... I didn't know that little girl was getting beat."

Carter said, in hindsight, she wonders if the kids were being abused longer than people think. She said every morning at about 8:00, the children would wake her up crying for their "mama!" and for someone to "stop!" Carter said the children's mother was already at work at that time.

The mother denied that anyone had ever hit her kids before. She said she was even uncomfortable with Paras spanking the children.

