RAIDING ... Oakland? Group submits plan to keep team in Bay Area - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

RAIDING ... Oakland? Group submits plan to keep team in Bay Area

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of their NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan, 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of their NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan, 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
OAKLAND, CA (AP) -

The investment group seeking to build a new stadium to keep the Raiders in Oakland has submitted a formal plan to the NFL for the first time.

A person familiar with the deal said Tuesday that the plan was submitted by the Fortress Investment Group within the past 10 days. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the submission was not made public. Sports Business Daily first reported the submission.

Fortress is working with NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott on a plan to build a stadium in Oakland to replace the outdated Coliseum. Oakland city officials gave Fortress the right to develop a plan for a stadium and new development at the current Coliseum site.

