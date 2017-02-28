North Las Vegas officer-involved shooting ruled 'accidental discharge'

A North Las Vegas police sergeant fired a round at a vehicle in early Jan. that struck the driver in the foot. On Tuesday, the department said that shot was ruled "accidental" following an internal investigation.

On Jan. 2 of this year, the North Las Vegas SWAT team responded to the 2200 block of Statz Street in a case involving a barricaded man, according to a release from the department.

Sergeant Michael Booker and others with the SWAT team "took a position of rear containment" west of the home before a vehicle headed towards them. Police said Booker fired one round from his handgun that entered the driver side of the vehicle, hitting the driver in the foot.

The driver was taken to UMC Trauma with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Booker wasn't injured.

An investigation by the North Las Vegas Police Department determined the shot fired was an "accidental discharge." An "internal administrative review is still being conducted" to determine how the chief of police will respond to the case.

Booker remains on administrative leave police said.

