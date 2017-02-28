PD: Incarcerated man admits to Las Vegas woman's 1991 killing

A man incarcerated in a murder case confessed to Las Vegas police detectives of stabbing a woman to death in a cold case 26 years ago.

In police documents, Dale Bryant was identified as the suspect in the 1991 death of Carol Bishop at the woman's home. The case went cold over the years until it was reviewed in 2012 when fingerprints from the scene were examined.

Bryant's prints matched those found in the kitchen of Bishop's home, police said. Last year, detectives learned Bishop was in an Arkansas prison on a life sentence without parole in another woman's stabbing death. Police said that incident took place three months after Bishop's death.

During an interview in May 2016, police said Bryant confessed to killing Bishop.

Bryant, 64, was booked in absentia in Las Vegas on Monday on a count of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Police noted Bishop's death involved the use of two kitchen knives in her chest. In documents, police stated she had been "stabbed hard enough the handles of both knives broke off."

