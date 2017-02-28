Man arrested for murder of elderly violinist 7 months after body found zip-tied

Police arrested a man in the killing of woman whose body was found tied up and gagged in her home last summer.

Jorge Vazquez-Rivero, who also goes by the name of Salome Rivera-Guzman, was arrested for the murder of Mary Trimble.

Trimble was found murdered in her home near Desert Inn and Mojave July 20, police said.

Housekeepers Maura Elizabeth Bazurto and Marta Ruano found Trimble's body and called 911.

Read the original story.

Police said Trimble's home was ransacked, and her phone and prescription drugs were stolen.

Police found Trimble's body with zip ties around her ankles and around her ankles and a shirt wrapped on the zip ties. The shirt's armpit-areas had DNA that came back to Marta Ruano. There was also male DNA found at the crime scene, police said.

Investigators contacted Ruano and found that her longtime boyfriend was Jorge Vazquez-Rivero. Rivero was deported twice and had been arrested for other crimes in the valley as well. The male DNA found at the crime scene was matched to Rivero.

According to the police report, phones belonging to Ruano and Rivero were turned off from July 19 through July 20, the night before, and the day of the homicide. Investigators also said Ruano gave Rivero information that Trimble left her doors unlocked on cleaning days.

When Rivero was questioned by police, his cell phone information was checked, and his number came back linked to a DEA investigation involving drugs being shipped through the mail. Rivero was also found with meth and 50 pounds of marijuana, police said.

Rivero is charged with the murder of someone over the age of 65, kidnapping, robbery, burglary and drug charges.

Mary Trimble was a well known violist who played for the Las Vegas Philharmonic Society and the Nevada Symphony.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.