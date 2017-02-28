Floyd Mayweather's home in Vegas burglarized, TMZ reports - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Floyd Mayweather's home in Vegas burglarized, TMZ reports

The Las Vegas home of boxer Floyd Mayweather was reportedly burglarized over the weekend, according to website TMZ.

According to the report, about $150,000 of items were taken from his home that is located in a "gated community next to a golf course."

TMZ stated Mayweather was out of town when the incident happened.

Las Vegas Metro police could not specifically confirm to FOX5 whether they are investigating a break-in at Mayweather's home. The police department, though, confirmed details of a home break-in located on Wood Creek Court, which is located next to Southern Highlands Golf Club in the south end of the Las Vegas Valley.

In the case, police believe forced entry was made to the home some time between Friday and Monday. Several items of value were taken, but no suspects were immediately identified, police said.

