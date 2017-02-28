Anti-Semitic, anti-police graffiti found near UNLV campus

Graffiti showing anti-Semitic and anti-police messaging is drawing condemnation from students at nearby University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

According to the school's Consolidated Students of the University of Nevada student government, the graffiti is located a few minutes away from the campus in a nearby neighborhood where "a heavy amount of students reside."

The graffiti shows swastikas as well as a message calling for violence against Jewish people and police.

A spokesman for CSUN said the graffiti, which was already painted over, was brought to the body's attention during its senate meeting on Monday.

In a statement, CSUN said, "CSUN will not tolerate behaviors that undermine our university community to damage the overall student experience. Anti-Semitism, similar to other forms of hate, should never be accepted on a campus that promotes the principle of diversity. CSUN will continue to stand by any student or group that feels subject to a situation where they feel unsafe, whether it’s on the main campus or in a nearby residence. As undergraduate students, we will continue to actively fight against the radical ideology to justify the harming of any particular community."

"That is blatant anti-Semitism, and I have not seen so much so often as I have recently in our community," Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League Jolie Brislin said. Brislin said the organization has seen a major spike in reports of anti-Semitic actions to start 2017.

"Definitely locally we've seen an increase of complaints, incidents, anti-Semitic attacks," she said. "I don't think I've ever seen anything like this."

This week was another major incident Police were called to the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada after somebody made a bomb threat.

"I was saddened," Brislin said. "And over 100 incidents have happened in the last couple months at JCC's and ADL's across the country."

During Tuesday's address to Congress, President Donald Trump opened his speech by condemning those nationwide threats.

"Recent threats targeting Jewish community centers...remind us that while we may be a nation divided on policy, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all of its very ugly forms," Trump said.

Local leaders said they hoped for more than criticism.

"We would like for him to put together a civil rights investigation into the wave of bomb threats across the nation and have the DOJ (Department of Justice) take that up," Brislin said.

But as the threats, hate speech and vandalism continues, the ADL is asking the community to help fight it.

"For me, that's definitely alarming," Gil Hayon, UNLV's Alpha Epsilon Pi President said. "I don't like to see this in my neighborhood."

Someone defaced the electric box by drawing swastikas on it and writing "Kill All Jews."

"I'm the grandson of an Auschwitz survivor," Hayon said. "To see swastikas and rhetoric like 'Kill All Jews' in 2017 in America, it's alarming to say the least."

Gil Hayon and Derrick Lanham are members of the Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi. Their house, just down the street from where the anti-Semitic message was written.

"A lot of different Greek organizations, multicultural organizations at UNLV have reached out to our Twitter (account)," Lanham said. "They offered their condolences. They offered their support."

Lanham said it wasn't the first time.

"Anti-Semitic slurs were being shouted at Jewish students. There was a newspaper with swastikas that was riddled all over it near campus two weeks ago," Lanham said.

The latest came just days after Vice President Mike Pence visited Las Vegas to speak with the Republican Jewish Council at a Shabbat dinner.

Lanhan said he believes it's not political, but questioned the timing.

"We have had a very quiet anti-Semitic movement in southern Nevada for the last few years," Lanham said. "So this is relatively new to us."

The fraternity brothers also said they're ready to show their campus and the city that intolerance will not be tolerated.

"Small things grow rapidly," Lanham said. "They gain a lot of backing and we don't want to be afraid. We want to stand up and let it be known, we are here to combat this."

The fraternity plans to combat the anti-Semitism with a march against intolerance. The march will take place on Monday, Mar. 6 starting at the AEPi house and ending at Pida Plaza.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.