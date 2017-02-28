Jury selection continues in trial of ex-MMA fighter War Machine

Jonathan Koppenhaver, better known as War Machine, enters a courtroom on Feb. 27, 2017 for the start of his trial. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)

Jury selection is expected to continue for several days in the sexual assault case involving a former mixed-martial arts fighter and his ex-girlfriend inside the woman's Las Vegas home.

The trial of Jonathan Koppenhaver, legally known as War Machine, began Monday. He previously pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include domestic battery by strangulation, kidnapping and sexual assault.

Koppenhaver fled from police after being named as a suspect in the reported assault at the home of ex-girlfriend Christine Mackinday, also known as Christy Mack, in 2014.

According to police, Koppenhaver entered Mackinday's home and found her sleeping with another man in bed. He began to punch the man in the face, then attacked Mackinday. She was able to escape the home and seek help while Koppenhaver went to the kitchen to find a knife.

Mackinday and the other man sustained severe injuries, police said.

Koppenhaver remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

