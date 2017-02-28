Suspected impaired driver critically injured in downtown Las Vegas crash

A suspected impaired driver was critically injured in a crash in downtown Las Vegas Monday night.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. near Clark Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck hit a vehicle then struck a pole.

Police believe the driver of the pickup truck was impaired. He was transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

Two passengers in the vehicle he struck suffered minor injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

