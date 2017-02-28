Long arm of the law used to throw passes to neighborhood kids in Las Vegas

Jamarion Lawry said he and his friends play football in the Promenade apartment complex parking lot every day. Lawry serves as a captain for one of the team. On Friday, the kids invited a couple of familiar faces to play against them.

“The police had came through, just driving, and they weren't playing football. We asked them if they want to play football with us, and then we started all playing football as friends and stuff,” Lawry said.

Yolanda Fernandez lives in the complex. She said when she saw police cars in the parking lot she stopped to investigate.

" I saw a police car, and I said, 'Oh great what happened now?,'” Fernandez said.

Once she got closer and saw the football, she said she decided to take her phone out and share the community building moment with her Facebook friends.

“It’s just kind of nice, like I said on the video, just to see this, because you don't see it too often, and a lot of times people record this but just don't show it,” Fernandez said.

She wasn’t the only one happy to see police and the kids bonding. Yvonne Waters’s son was of the kids playing with police on Friday.

“It makes me feel welcome, the community is safe, the cops come and it’s safe to play football with the kids,” she said.

This is not the first time Metro officers have given back to this community. Police handed out toys during Christmas season and the kids often recognize the officers who work during the week.

When Fernandez saw police throwing the ball around, she said she knew she had to share the moment, especially when other communities are facing troubled relationships with their law enforcement officials.

“They're not out there to go shooting people, or hurting people, but they’re out here to help us too, and I think it’s important especially with kids,” Fernandez said.

