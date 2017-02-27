Man critically wounded in central Vegas Valley shooting

Las Vegas Metro police said a person was shot multiple times Monday night in an area near Bonanza Road and Rancho Drive.

According to police, the shooting was reported in the 700 block of Dike Lane.

A man was shot multiple times in the torso. He was taken to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition, according to police.

Police said two men were seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

