Man dies 10 days after being shot in the neck in northeast Valley

A man who was shot in the neck following a Feb. 16 argument in the northeast Valley died Sunday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the 3400 block of Marquette Drive at 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Police said "a verbal altercation" with the driver of another vehicle led to the man being shot near Teakwood Avenue and Montello Avenue.

The victim was initially sent to North Vista Hospital and then UMC Trauma Center.

LVMPD said on Sunday, its Homicide Section was informed the victim had died.

It is the 25th homicide investigated by the LVMPD in 2017.

The victim's identity, cause and manner of death were not released. No suspect had been named as of Monday and a motive is unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or at homicide@lvmpd.com.

