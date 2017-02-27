Bomb threat cleared at Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada

Metro police cleared a bomb threat at the Jewish Community Center of Southern Nevada.

The threat was called in around 4:30 p.m. Monday near Durango and Sahara. Police said it was a hoax.

According to Executive Director Jeff Metz, the threat came by phone and the facility followed protocol to evacuate the center.

"We don't want to share exactly what was said by whom but it certainly was of a nature that indicated that a bomb might be in the building," Metz said. "That was enough for our staff to implement our security protocols and get people out."

Jewish centers across the country are dealing with threats of a similar nature. Metro police said they're aware of the reoccurring problem and plan to add patrols in the neighborhood.



