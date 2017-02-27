Toddler wanders out of daycare near busy Henderson street

At 17 months old, Little Zoe Hinson does not like to sit still and keeps her parents Angie and R.J. very busy. They said being antsy is expected, but at school on Saturday, it put her in danger.

"I got the call at 11:20 a.m. and my heart stopped," Angie Hinson said. The call was from Zoe's daycare Bright Horizons. "[They said] Zoe was playing with the other children and managed to get out of the sight of her teacher, (Zoe) was discovered outside the gate in front of the school," she said.

The parents said the daycare staff told them their toddler made it around the school's property and out a side gate. A teacher happened to be looking through the window and saw Zoe, alone and unattended in the parking lot.

"Her getting out of the sight of her teacher ... I don't understand, what was that teacher doing?" Angie said.

She said she immediately called her husband, who was equally terrified.

"Just to think, she was out there in the parking lot unattended, it felt horrible," R.J. said.

The parking lot where Zoe was found wandering isn't a quiet one. The street it connects to is busier than most because it leads into the parking lot for Sunset Station Casino.

The Hinsons said they want answers, they want to know how long Zoe was outside and how no one realized she had wandered off.

"First of all I was happy she wasn't hurt, but we want answers," R.J. said. "This could happen to another kid."

Bright Horizons Daycare released this statement:

"The safety and well-being of the children in our care are our most important concerns. We are doing a thorough review to determine how this may have happened and we have closed that section of the playground until our review is completed. We are grateful for the teacher who was vigilant and alert and assured that the children were safe."

The Hinsons said they decided to look for a new daycare.

