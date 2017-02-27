Ex-NFL athlete tackling diabetes, child obesity

The fight against diabetes and child obesity has a new opponent. One Las Vegas personal trainer and ex-NFL athlete is starting a new charity to tackle the global epidemic.

"I eat, sleep and breathe this stuff. It's a lifestyle," Victor B. Cohen, a former member of the Cincinnati Bengals said.

The 20-year professional trainer said his goal is to teach a healthy lifestyle to kids in the valley.

"The world we live in today, there are so many fast food restaurants and easy access (to unhealthy foods). That doesn't help the situation either," Cohen said.

Victor played four seasons in the NFL as a linebacker, battling running backs. Now, his opponent comes in the form of child obesity and diabetes, two issues that hit very close to home.

"For one, I lost my uncle from complications to diabetes, then I lost my sister, from being obese," he said. "One day, I got the call that she didn't make it and it just hit my heart deeply, because it could have been prevented."

By starting the Victor B. Cohen Foundation, Victor said he plans to prevent similar experiences from happening to anyone else.

"I've been involved with different charities over the years and now it's my time to give back," he said.

Nutritionist Christine Wokowsky said more than a third of children in the state of Nevada are considered obese or overweight.

She said childhood obesity sees an annual increase of nearly 1.5 percent.

"This is huge. We're talking about an entire population spinning out of control health-wise," Wokowsky said.

"My overall goal is to get these kids in a better position. They are the next generation," Cohen said.

"It takes passion. Unless we have passion in what we do, it's not going to happen, and Victor has that passion," Wokowsky said.

