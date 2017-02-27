Police warn of phone scam involving fake NV Energy workers

The of a Henderson police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (FIle)

A sophisticated scam targets NV Energy customers with the use of voice prompts and people posing as workers for the utility, Henderson police warned.

According to the police department, the scheme involves calls from people claiming to work for NV Energy who demand that they pay outstanding balances.

In addition, the callers display their phone number as "NV Energy" on caller ID and prompt customers to call a number that mimic a legitimate phone system by the utility, which, police say, makes it more believable to unsuspecting victims.

Payment is demanded through Green Dot or MoneyPak prepaid cards, police said.

Police warn the utility does not call customers for immediate payment for any reason. Customers who risk having power shut off will receive 10-day and 48-hour notices through the mail, according to police.

Police urged anyone who receives a call demanding payment to refuse it and notify the department. In addition, customers can verify their status with NV Energy at 702-402-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.