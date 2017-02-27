McCarran Airport starts 2017 with more January passengers

2017 at Las Vegas' aviation hub kicked off with a rise in total passengers.

McCarran International Airport counted 3,676,329 passengers for January, which was a 3.5 percent increase from the same month in the previous year. In all, nearly 125,000 more passengers were counted in January 2017.

Passenger jumps were seen across the board among domestic, international and helicopter flights.

Perennial front-runner Southwest served the most passengers in January with 1,350,274. The closest to Southwest's volume was American, which counted 353,162. Delta, United and Spirit rounded out the top five airlines at McCarran.

January's total also reflected the first full calendar month of Las Vegas' new direct, non-stop service to Beijing on Hainan Airlines. The service, which started in December, served 4,148 passengers in January.

In 2016, McCarran Airport boasted serving the second most passengers in its history. More than 47.4 million people flew in and out of Las Vegas.

