Las Vegas gas prices climb for another week, at $2.51 a gallon

Gas prices continue their sharp climb in Las Vegas.

AAA's Gas Prices website showed Monday the average price of regular unleaded jumped five cents from the previous week to $2.51 a gallon.

A month ago, Las Vegas area drivers were paying an average of $2.40 a gallon. Monday's price was also 58 cents more than the price reported on Feb. 27, 2016.

Nationally, regular unleaded held steady at $2.28 a gallon, which was the same price reported a week ago.

Gas analysts said we should continue seeing prices rise in the coming weeks.

"With refinery maintenance and turnarounds beginning across the country, we'll likely see a draw down on winter gasoline stocks, leading the national average to rise in the week ahead," said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst. "Despite oil prices that remain range bound in the low to mid-$50's per barrel, refinery status and the likely draw in inventories will win this week's tug of war at the pump, keeping upward pressure on gasoline prices. In addition, unexpected refinery outages could cause additional volatility or spikes in prices over the next two months due to the limited ability for other refiners to help offset any production losses while performing their planned maintenance."

You can view the latest price of gas at AAA's Gas Prices website.

