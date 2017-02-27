Las Vegas couple accused of torturing 'demonic' cat to death

A couple believed their landlord's cat was possessed by a demon when they chased it, held it down, poured hot sauce in its face and stabbed it to death, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police arrested Immanuel Zion Church, 20, and Denise Eddines, 21, last Thursday.

According to an arrest report, Church and Eddines rented a room from Nia Wulkan and her family. She said the couple was very nice and enjoyed taking care of the animals until one day she had to leave to tend to a family emergency.

"They were engaged and want to have kids," Wulkan said.

When she got home, Wulkan said Church made it sound like it wasn't a big deal when he told her he killed one of the cats and disposed of its body.

"He was smiling after he said he killed my cat, like he did me a favor," Wulkan said. "I had to kick down the door and drag their **** out."

In the report, the couple said one of the six cats that live at the home had been hissing and pawing at Eddines. They told police that something wasn't right about one in particular and they believed it was "a spiritual thing." They devised a plan to attack the cats, the report said.

Investigators stated the pair looked up on Google for ways to "rid demons out of the cats", which included concocting a recipe of hot sauce and bleach.

"They thought my cats were demons?!" Wulkan said. "I think they should look at themselves."

Quoting the suspects, police said Church chased after one of the felines and kicked it against a wall, causing a blood spatter. Church then held the cat down with a chair while Eddines poured the hot sauce mixture in the cat's eyes and mouth.

The couple then told police that Church went to get two swords to stab the cat, one after the other, according to the arrest report. They told officers the cat bled out after the second sword and died.

Wulkan said the cat's name was Baby Girl, and she keeps plenty of swords and knives in her bedroom as souvenirs from the renaissance fair.

Police said the tenants then turned their attention to another cat, but that animal survived.

"(Spunky) has chemical burns," Wulkan said. "(Ninja Girl) got in this hole (between the couch) and then they duct taped it so they can stab her better."

The couple allegedly disposed of Baby Girl's body in the front yard of a vacant home down the street, the arrest report stated.

The arrest report stated Church and Eddines were each booked into Clark County Detention Center on "two counts of willful and malicious torture, cruelly beat or unjustifiably injure, maim, mutilate or kill an animal belonging to another."

Wulkan said the couple also removed the family dog's collar and kicked him out of the house. She does not believe the couple is crazy or did any drugs.

"They had them all trapped," she said. "They were going to kill them one by one."

Prosecutors say Church and Eddines could face a maximum of eight years behind bars.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.