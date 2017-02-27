Bail set for ex-Vegas charter school teacher in sex assault case - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bail set for ex-Vegas charter school teacher in sex assault case

Samuel Duarte (Source: LVMPD) Samuel Duarte (Source: LVMPD)
Bail was set for a former teacher at a Las Vegas public charter school who is accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.

Samuel Duarte, 29, was arrested Feb. 29 on a count each of sexual assault against a child under 16 and lewdness with a child under 14.

In court Monday, Duarte's bail was set at $1.5 million. If he makes bail, a judge ordered Duarte to house arrest.

In court documents, police learned of an alleged encounter last November involving Duarte and the female student at Mater Academy located on Mountain Vista Street. 

In an arrest report, police learned Duarte allegedly gave the victim money and gifts in order to keep the encounter quiet.

Shortly after his arrest went public, Mater Academy said Duarte was no longer an employee.

His next hearing was set for March 13.

