Trial against Strip crash suspect Lakeisha Holloway set for 2018

Lakeisha Holloway appears in Clark County District Court on Feb. 17, 2017, where she pleaded not guilty to charges in 2015 Las Vegas Strip crash. (FOX5)

A February 2018 trial date was set Monday for a woman accused of driving up onto a sidewalk and intentionally hitting people on the Las Vegas Strip.

Lakeisha Holloway faces 71 felony counts in connection to the Dec. 20, 2015 incident that left a woman dead and injured 34 others. Her trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 5, 2018.

Earlier this month, Holloway was found mentally competent to stand trial after nearly a year committed at Lakes Crossing maximum security psychiatric facility. Holloway then pleaded not guilty in the case.

According to police, Holloway, who is from Portland, OR, told investigators she and her three-year-old daughter were living in her car for more than a week before the crash.

Among the felonies, she faces murder, attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon counts.

