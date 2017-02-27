1 sent to hospital after crash at Town Center and Alta - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

1 sent to hospital after crash at Town Center and Alta

Posted: Updated:
A portion of a Las Vegas Metro police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5) A portion of a Las Vegas Metro police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

At least one person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles at Town Center and Alta drives on Monday.

According to Laura Meltzer, of Las Vegas Metro police, a call came in at 7:55 a.m. of the crash in the intersection.

One person was sent to University Medical Center Trauma with apparent critical injuries, Meltzer said.

There was no immediate word on other injuries or lane closures in the area.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

