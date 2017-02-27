1 sent to hospital after crash at Town Center and Alta

A portion of a Las Vegas Metro police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

At least one person was sent to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles at Town Center and Alta drives on Monday.

According to Laura Meltzer, of Las Vegas Metro police, a call came in at 7:55 a.m. of the crash in the intersection.

One person was sent to University Medical Center Trauma with apparent critical injuries, Meltzer said.

There was no immediate word on other injuries or lane closures in the area.

