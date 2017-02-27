Metro police seeking knife-wielding retail robbers

Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking information on two men suspected of robbing a retail business.

Police said two men entered the store on Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Durango Drive and grabbed several items before leaving. Once outside, an employee tried to stop and detain the men, but one of the suspects pulled out a knife and threatened the employee. The suspects then left with the merchandise.

One suspect was described as a white man, approximately 40- to 50-years-old, 5’8” tall and about 200 pounds. Police described the second suspect as a white man, approximately 20- to 35-years-old, 6’ tall and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Robbery Section at 702-828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

