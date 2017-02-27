PD: Driver ran red light in deadly crash at Jones and Russell

Police said the driver of a vehicle that may have driven through a red light at a southwest Las Vegas Valley intersection on Sunday night was arrested after a deadly crash.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Cesar Mendoza, 19, was taken into custody following the crash at Russell Road and Jones Boulevard. The wreck was reported at 10:42 p.m.

Police said a Ford Mustang traveling eastbound on Russell Road entered the intersection at Jones Boulevard against a red light. The Ford Mustang was struck by a Kia Sorento. Another vehicle stopped at a red light was also struck by the resulting impact.

Police said two people from the Mustang were ejected. One person died at the hospital and another was listed in critical condition.

According to a news release, all of the occupants of the Mustang were from St. George, UT, and they ranged in age from 19 to 21 years old.

The driver of the Kia sustained moderate injuries. Another driver in a Volkswagen Jetta has minor injuries, police said.

Mendoza's charges include driving under the influence above the legal limit, driving without a driver's license and driver failure to observe red traffic light.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will later release the identity of the deceased.

