Man suspected of hitting, robbing elderly woman at Sunset Station arrested

A man was arrested for the attack and robbery of an elderly woman at a Henderson casino on Feb. 20.

Darnell Webster, 54, of Henderson, was arrested on Friday for allegedly striking the face of an 80-year-old woman while she played a nickel slot machine at Sunset Station hotel-casino. The suspect then stole the woman's purse and fled the casino on foot, according to a Henderson police release.

Henderson police were able to identify Webster through surveillance video where he was seen using the victims credit cards. During the investigation, police also concluded that the suspect's vehicle was embezzled from a Henderson Kia dealership.

"Through the diligent work of the Henderson Police Department and the cooperation of Station Casinos and other businesses, we were able to take a violent offender off the street quickly," said Chief Patrick Moers.

Officers arrested Webster at his home near Gibson Road and West Warm Springs Road without incident. Evidence relating to the burglary was found inside the home.

Webster was booked into the Henderson Detention Center and faces multiple charges including robbery and burglary.

