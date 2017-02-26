Las Vegas Metro patrol car rear-ended by drunk driver

A drunk driver rear-ended a Las Vegas Metro patrol car near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue Saturday night.

Police units responded to the scene of the crash at 7:55 p.m. After a preliminary investigation, officers concluded the driver that hit the patrol car was intoxicated, according to Metro Lt. Carlos Hank.

After conducting sobriety tests, the driver of the vehicle was arrested on D.U.I. charges. Police are asking commuters to avoid the area until the investigation is concluded.

