Las Vegas Metro patrol car rear-ended by drunk driver - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas Metro patrol car rear-ended by drunk driver

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A drunk driver rear-ended a Las Vegas Metro patrol car near Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue Saturday night. 

Police units responded to the scene of the crash at 7:55 p.m. After a preliminary investigation, officers concluded the driver that hit the patrol car was intoxicated, according to Metro Lt. Carlos Hank.

After conducting sobriety tests, the driver of the vehicle was arrested on D.U.I. charges. Police are asking commuters to avoid the area until the investigation is concluded. 

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for further updates on this developing story. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.