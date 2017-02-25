8 families affected by apartment complex fire

The Clark County Fire Department confirms multiple units were affected after responding to a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters and Las Vegas Metro Police responded to reports of a fire at 1750 Karen Avenue at 3:47 p.m. On arrival, the response team located heavy smoke coming from a ground unit. A second crew was called to help battle the blaze that destroyed 8 apartment units, according to a CCFD public information officer.

A total of 30 residents at Solaire apartments were displaced from their homes. The Red Cross Disaster Action Team are helping the families with food, clothing, medication and other needs.

The 2-Alarm fire @LasVegasFD is currently at on Karen Ave is the 2nd 2-Alarm blaze @LasVegasFD has responded to today. PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 26, 2017

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. A dog who suffered smoke inhalation was treated by fire officials and reunited with its owner.

A cause of the fire is not immediately available. The fire department continues its investigation of the incident.

