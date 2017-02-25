8 families affected by apartment complex fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

8 families affected by apartment complex fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Smoke fills the sky at an apartment complex fire. (FOX5) Smoke fills the sky at an apartment complex fire. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark County Fire Department confirms multiple units were affected after responding to a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue Saturday afternoon. 

Firefighters and Las Vegas Metro Police responded to reports of a fire at 1750 Karen Avenue at 3:47 p.m. On arrival, the response team located heavy smoke coming from a ground unit. A second crew was called to help battle the blaze that destroyed 8 apartment units, according to a CCFD public information officer. 

A total of 30 residents at Solaire apartments were displaced from their homes. The Red Cross Disaster Action Team are helping the families with food, clothing, medication and other needs.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. A dog who suffered smoke inhalation was treated by fire officials and reunited with its owner. 

A cause of the fire is not immediately available. The fire department continues its investigation of the incident. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.