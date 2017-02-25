4-year-old struck by SUV at Sunset Park in critical condition

A 4-year-old girl is facing life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon at Sunset Park near Eastern Avenue and Sunset Road.

Las Vegas Metro responded to the scene at 1:51 p.m. Sargent Robert Stauffer of Metro's Fatal Detail Unit says the girl exited a vehicle with other family members when she ran into the pathway of oncoming traffic and was struck by the front bumper of 2001 Acura SUV. The girl was thrown a few feet away onto the pavement.

The driver of the SUV was reportedly looking for parking and did not see the girl. Police said the toddler was taken to the University Medical Center for further treatment.

The girl is in the pediatrics ward with life-threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Stauffer. Police say at this time, the crash appears to be an accident and not criminal in nature.

Police are continuing the investigation.

