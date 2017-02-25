PD: Suspect in custody after threatening to harm infant

Las Vegas Metro police said they were working an active call in the northwest part of town Saturday afternoon that involved an infant.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue, at around 11:30 a.m. after a woman told authorities her boyfriend threatened to harm her 10-month-old son if she didn't return home from work.

Police said SWAT was called to the scene to make contact with the man, after he made threats to harm the infant when officers arrived.

The man was eventually taken into police custody by SWAT just after 2 p.m. and the scene was cleared according to Metro.

Authorities did not release any further information about the incident at this time.

