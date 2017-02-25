NLVFD: House fire causes $50K in damages - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NLVFD: House fire causes $50K in damages

The logo of the North Las Vegas Fire Department, in an undated image. (FOX5 FILE) The logo of the North Las Vegas Fire Department, in an undated image. (FOX5 FILE)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

The North Las Vegas Fire Department is investigating a blaze that caused injuries and substantial damage to a home Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called a house fire call in the 4900 block of Blue Rose Street, near Lone Mountain and Losee Roads, before 1 p.m.

Fire crews said two adults were injured, with one transported to a local hospital with injuries, along with two kids and two dogs displaced from the blaze.

Officials said the fire caused $50,000 in damages to the property.

The NLVFD did not immediately report the cause of the fire, as the incident remains under investigation.

