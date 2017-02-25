NLVFD: House fire causes $50K in damages

The logo of the North Las Vegas Fire Department, in an undated image. (FOX5 FILE)

The North Las Vegas Fire Department is investigating a blaze that caused injuries and substantial damage to a home Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called a house fire call in the 4900 block of Blue Rose Street, near Lone Mountain and Losee Roads, before 1 p.m.

Fire crews said two adults were injured, with one transported to a local hospital with injuries, along with two kids and two dogs displaced from the blaze.

Officials said the fire caused $50,000 in damages to the property.

#NLVFD 4937 Blue Rose, 2 story house fire. 2 adults injured, 1 transported in stable cond. 2 adults, 2 kids, 2 dogs displaced. 50k damages — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFirePIO) February 25, 2017

The NLVFD did not immediately report the cause of the fire, as the incident remains under investigation.

