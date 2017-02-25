2-alarm fire erupts at North Las Vegas apartment building

The logo of the North Las Vegas Fire Department, in an undated image. (FOX5 FILE)

Las Vegas firefighters are calling a North Las Vegas apartment building a total loss after flames tore through the building early Saturday morning.

Firefighters from Las Vegas and North Las Vegas assisted a 2-alarm fire call in the 3500 block of Mercury Street, near Civic Center Drive and Cheyenne Avenue, at about 5 a.m.

Crews reported no injuries in the blaze, but investigators are looking into the possibility of arson as the cause of the fire.

#NLVFD update for early morning Mercury fire, incident is now being investigated as an arson fire. Investigation continues — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFirePIO) February 25, 2017

Six residents were displaced and authorities said the fire caused $250,000 in damages.

Fire investigators said the incident remains investigation.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.