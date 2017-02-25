Pence makes campaign-like promises to Republican Jewish Coalition at Venetian

Vice President Mike Pence made promises to defeat ISIS, create jobs and secure Israel to the Republican Jewish Coalition Friday at The Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas.

Pence covered several topics that were rallying points for President Donald Trump during the campaign.

"Obamacare has got to be replaced with something that works. We’re designing a better law," Pence said.

"President Trump will never allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon," Pence promised.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney introduced Pence saying Pence has, "Good experience, solid judgment, and a great background."

Pence acknowledged billionaire attendee and Venetian owner Sheldon Adelson, who he met with shortly before delivering the address.

"There are two great Americans with us tonight: Sheldon and Miriam Adelson," Pence said.

The vice president also praised Trump's cabinet selections and assured everyone that all of his nominations would be confirmed.

He spoke about visiting the site of a concentration camp with his family and meeting a 92-year-old survivor.

"To hear his account of his experiences were chilling," Pence said. "He stopped talking about the march he was on and looked up at me with tears in his eyes. In words I’ll never forget, he said: 'Then the Americans came.'"

Pence went on to describe the Trump administration's adoration for the Jewish community.

“Our Jewish communities have a special place in the heart of every compassionate American,” he said. "The Trump administration will never compromise the safety and security of the Jewish State of Israel."

"We condemn those perpetrators of these violent acts of vandalism in the strongest possible terms," Pence said regarding recent threats of violence at synagogues nationwide.

He closed by saying: "I know we will make America great again."

The speech precluded a Shabbat dinner during the RJC's annual meeting.

