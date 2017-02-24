'Hero' bus driver under investigation after saving family from stranger

A bus driver employed with the Clark County School District could be in trouble after acting fast in an emergency situation.

Timothy Henry got out of his school bus to help protect a woman and her two nephews stuck inside their apartment with a stranger.

Now, the family is calling him a hero.

Yoselin Elorza told FOX5 her niece left the front door unlocked when she left in the morning for school. Elorza would then lock the door from the inside. On Wednesday, she didn't have time to do that before a "creepy" man walked straight into the front door.

Even though Elorza's niece saw the man walk in, nobody inside had a clue.

"The person kept staring at (my niece), making her feel uncomfortable," Elorza said. "She's like, 'I didn't know what to do! I told my bus driver, Mr. Henry!'"

Mr. Henry parked in front of the door and secured the bus. Then he went into the apartment.

The bus driver asked Elorza if she was alone. She said yes, not knowing there was a man hiding in the living room.

"(Mr. Henry) was right there in the doorway, and that's when I turned around," Elorza said. "First glance? It didn't look like nobody was here."

The stranger tried to hide by lying down on the sofa underneath some pillows.

"His feet were like tucked into my couch... he was a slender man," Elorza described. "At first he was acting like he couldn't hear me. He acted like -- he played possum."

Then, she said Mr. Henry started yelling at the man to get out of the house. It worked.

Elorza told FOX5 the main reason she wants her story publicized is because she wants to help the man who helped her. She doesn't understand why CCSD officials would try to get Mr. Henry in trouble.

"That's not enough reason for him to lose his job," she said. "It's wrong for him to even be scolded for being such an angel."

Henry was still allowed to go to work on Thursday and Friday. He has a meeting scheduled with the school district on Monday.

CCSD refused to talk about the specifics of the case, citing a "personnel matter."

"Student safety is our top priority," wrote Michelle Booth, a spokeswoman for the district. "While there were no injuries reported, this incident will also provide the district with the opportunity to remind all of its bus drivers to always follow proper procedures and protocols during emergency situations."

FOX5 asked the district about those "proper procedures and protocols" when it comes to emergency situations like this, but CCSD didn't exactly answer the question. Instead, the district sent us a document having to do with emergency phone calls and radios.

