MLB to Las Vegas talks, good news for local youth baseball

The NHL committed to Las Vegas, the NFL is closing in, and now, the MLB has joined the scene.

"Just to have the idea that professional baseball might come here, all these kids love that. They love the idea of that. People talk about that everyday around the ball parks. That's all they talk about," Central Little League President Mike Martinez said.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred recently made the comment that Las Vegas could be "a viable market" for Major League Baseball.

It's a notion he has been consistent with for more than a year, fueling excitement among fans, coaches and athletes.

"The increase in the number of baseball teams in club ball is outrageous. It's getting so big every kid is playing club ball now," Martinez said. "It's not like football, you have to be big, strong and fast. In football, baseball you can be 5-foot-8 and still play."

Las Vegas has the 51s, but the franchise also recognizes the type of reach a MLB team could have here in the valley.

"You go back to Kris Bryant he mentioned when he was a kid he would come out here and watch the 51s play. And to a kid, this looks like a major-league ball park, so it does lend a lasting impression on children," Las Vegas 51s Media Relations Director Jim Gemma said.

"The kids all want to be the Cubs, all want to be the Nationals just so they can wear Bryce Harper's jersey, Kris Bryant's jersey. They look up to these kids and have that dream just like any of us did," Martinez said. "It's time. Baseball is the right sport to bring to Las Vegas."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.