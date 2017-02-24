Lee Canyon offers discount, funds to support injured athletes, reduce risks

Ski lifts are shown at Lee Canyon in this undated photo. (FOX5)

Reducing the risk of injury and helping those who have suffered major injuries on the slopes are the goals of a new offer at Lee Canyon that benefits the High Fives Foundation.

The ski hill’s “Feel Good Fridays” offer lift tickets on Fridays for $25, with $5 going toward the High Fives Foundation, a non-profit based out of Truckee, California.

"Lee Canyon is a supporter of the High Fives Foundation, because the work they do in helping injured athletes return to their favorite mountain sport is truly inspiring," Lee Canyon marketing director Jim Seely said in a release. "We are hoping that local skiers and snowboarders and those new to the mountain take part in ‘Feel Good Fridays;’ it's an easy way to get involved with an amazing organization and become part of our mountain family."

Lee Canyon's winter hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 pm. Weather permitting, Lee Canyon's winter season is expected to run through Mar. 2017. Lee Canyon has 195 acres of terrain and 24 trails.

Regular weekday lift tickets range in price from $42 to $47 online.

The offer starts Friday and runs through the end of the season.

Local bands Stoked! and Rein will take stage on Fridays as well.

