Former Valley church treasurer sentenced for stealing $1.5 million from church

A former church treasurer was sentenced for stealing nearly $1.5 million from a Las Vegas church over the course of three years and committing more than $500,000 in tax fraud.

52-year-old Gregory Olson, formerly of Las Vegas, was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday.

Olson pleaded guilty on May 9, 2016 to one count of wire fraud and four counts of tax fraud. Olson was charged by an indictment in 2012.

According to court documents, Olson stole money from the Calvary Lutheran Church, also called the Amazing Grace Lutheran Church of Las Vegas between 2006 and 2009. Olson admitted to defrauding the church. He made unauthorized cash and check withdrawals from the church’s bank accounts, false claims for reimbursement for church expenses, unauthorized receipt of mortgage loan proceeds and solicited loans from individual church congregation members. His scheme bankrupted the church.

Court documents showed Olson knowingly failed to report as income money he stole from the church in his tax returns. The total loss was $541,770.

