Trio sought for Northwest Las Vegas home burglary

Police released images of two of the three suspects and the vehicle sought in a home burglary case. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public’s help locating three suspects who broke into a northwest area home.

Police said on Feb. 16 at 6:10 a.m. a person residing in a home in the 5400 block of Sierra Brook Court, near Ann Road and Interstate 215, went downstairs and found three strangers. The trio left the home before police arrived.

Citing the investigation, police said the three males entered the home through the backyard. An unknown colored sport utility vehicle was seen on surveillance video before the break-in.

The suspects were described by police as three white males in their late teens to early 20’s. All three were wearing dark clothing and bandanas around the lower part of their faces.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigators at 702-828-8577, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

